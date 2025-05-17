VIDEO: Alligator relaxing in storm drain during pipe inspection

During a routine pipe inspection in Oviedo, Florida, municipal workers discovered an unexpected situation, which went viral when they saw a 5-foot alligator peacefully lying in a stormwater pipe underneath Lockwood Boulevard.



The city circulated viral footage of the alligator, getting locals’ online engagement and amusing reactions.

Workers who were inspecting the pipes used a remote-controlled camera to check for damages, leaks, or cracks inside when they encountered the reptile almost 90 feet inside the pipe.

The viral footage saved the reptile resting in a pool of water before it unhurriedly withdrew an additional 250 feet into the darkness, briefly pausing to regard the camera with what officials humorously characterised as a “serious side-eye.”

The city released the viral footage on Facebook, giving a caption with a lively remark: “He’s back! … just chillin’.”

While officials cannot confirm if this is the same alligator spotted in the underground system during a 2023 pothole investigation, they noted that the pipes remain structurally sound and that the reptile appears to navigate the system with ease.

Within a day, the video grew thousands of views, prompting residents to suggest the establishment of a 24-hour livestream showcasing the alligator’s excursions within the sewer system.

Community members have also started to brainstorm potential nicknames for the reptile, such as “Pipe Puppy” and “Oviedo Pipe Gator.”

City officials have assured residents that the stormwater infrastructure remains intact and that the alligator is not trapped, as the pipes connect directly to the Econlockhatchee River, facilitating its free movement.

