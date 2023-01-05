“I was letting go of my own happiness’: Amar Khan

Showbiz starlet Amar Khan gets real about the struggle of sweet cravings in her viral picture gallery on social media.

The ‘Baddua’ actor kickstarted 2023 on a positive note by not giving in on the sweet carvings despite sitting next to heaps of doughnuts as seen in the two-picture gallery shared by Khan on the photo and video sharing social application on Wednesday.

The celebrity also added an inspiring note along with the lovely clicks and wrote, “Apas ki baat hai 2023 start tou koi bohat acha nahi hua, (To be honest, 2023 did not start on a great note) But lets manifest happiness and sanity InshaAllah.”

“For anybody reading my post, lets aim for a better us today. Lets try believing that doing wrong will only bring wrong. Lets find happiness not on social media at somebody else’s mockery but in our own lives,” the post read further.

Moreover, the celebrity clarified, “I just posed with the donuts, not a single bite I swear!! See I was letting go of my own happiness to look perfect for others.. Ye nahi chalega bhai,bas bohat hogaya, (This will not continue anymore. Enough).”

The viral pictures were loved by social users, who also applauded the star for awe-inspiring caption.

To note Amar Khan boasts over a million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she often shares pictures and videos of her photoshoots, projects’ BTS and entertaining dance reels in addition to glimpses of exotic trips.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has proved her acting mettle on a number of superhit projects with ‘Baddua’ being one of them. Additionally, the model-turned-actor is also a graduate in film-making and has writing credits for several short films as well.

