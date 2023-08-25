Ananya Panday names celebrity she stalks on social media

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was recently seen in the comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2′, revealed she stalks veteran star Zeenat Aman on social media platforms.

Ananya Panday made the revelation in an interview with an Indian news outlet. The actor claimed she finds Zeenat Aman’s post and captions intriguing.

“Zeenat Aman is the person I stalk the most,” Ananya Panday said. “I find all her posts and writing very interesting. If she shares throwback pictures from the set of a film, I make sure to watch that film.”

The actor said she has the qualities of a stalker, and this side of her personality helps her on the professional front.

“I have all the qualities of a stalker. I need to know everything about everyone. This quality of my personality helps me in acting as well. I went to Mathura for ‘Dream Girl 2‘ shoot and I paid a lot of attention to the people around and their style of speaking. I used it all in my character,” she said.

Speaking about ‘Dream Girl 2,’ the film follows an individual named Karam, who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life.”

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday play leading roles. The cast also includes A-listers Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others.

The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. He has co-written it with Raaj Shaandilyaa.

