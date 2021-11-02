Viral: Anchor reports #COP26 summit from wrong city

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was ridiculed on social media after sharing tweeting a picture of himself covering a global climate change summit COP26 from Scotland capital city Edinburgh instead of its host city Glasgow.

“I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit,” he tweeted. “COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.”

I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit. COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue. pic.twitter.com/BGTAeU5cBy — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2021

Here are the comments on his tweet.

You’re in the wrong city, dude! (COP26 is in Glasgow, on the other side of the country. Distances are deceptive: from where you’re sitting it’s about a two hour drive, or 45 minutes by train then a 20 minute taxi ride.) — Charlie Stross (@cstross) November 1, 2021

Wrong city — British Ulster (@british_ulster) November 1, 2021

Wolf mate get yourself to Glesga. — Greg Hemphill (@greghemphill96) November 1, 2021

I’m here in New Zealand with the sun setting over a quaint costal town. pic.twitter.com/Yi0Mjr7tSJ — S7oksey (@s7oksey) November 1, 2021

Wrong city, bub. 50 miles west, fewer castles and more friendly people 😏 — Independent Voices (@Celebs4indy) November 1, 2021

The event will be attended by many world leaders such as UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Prince William. It will conclude on November 12.

