Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Web Desk

Viral: Anchor reports #COP26 summit from wrong city

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was ridiculed on social media after sharing tweeting a picture of himself covering a global climate change summit COP26 from Scotland capital city Edinburgh instead of its host city Glasgow.

“I’m now reporting from Edinburgh in Scotland where 20,000 world leaders and delegates have gathered for the COP26 Climate Summit,” he tweeted. “COP, by the way, stands for “Conference of the Parties.” It’s the 26th time they have gathered to discuss and take action on this critical issue.”

Here are the comments on his tweet.

The event will be attended by many world leaders such as UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Prince William. It will conclude on November 12.

