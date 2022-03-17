Viral: Angry Indian Doctor thrashes patient inside hospital

A recent video of an Indian doctor from Odisha thrashing a patient inside the hospital has gone viral over social media.

According to details, a patient from Dharagarh city went to the hospital after experiencing severe stomachache on Sunday. He started to question hospitals officials after not finding any doctor at the hospital.

#Inhuman…

Doctor loosing his patience. Dr. Sailesh Kumar Dora thrashed patient inside hospital in Odisha’s Kalahandi.

A doctor allegedly thrashed a patient at the Dharmagarh sub-divisional hospital last evening. @ICMRDELHI@HealthOdisha @nabadasjsg @MoSarkar5T pic.twitter.com/2EZjMkdrxf — Manas Behera @ANI (@manasbehera07) March 14, 2022



However, an argument broke out between the patient and a doctor Sailesh Kumar Dora, after which the doctor reportedly physically assaulted the patient.

The patient Mukesh Naik alleged the Indian doctor and said, “When I went to the hospital with severe stomach pain, no doctor was there to attend to me. When I asked the security guard, he said the doctor has gone to the washroom. After some time, someone from the medical staff injected two injections and I was on a stretcher. At that time, the doctor suddenly came to me and started beating me.”

On Monday, some locals and the victim Naik staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding the arrest of Doctor Dora. Two police complaints were also lodged against the doctor in the local police station.

The Sub-divisional policer officer at the Dharamgarh station said that “We have registered a case and detained the physician on this incident. Further investigation is on.”

