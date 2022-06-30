Ants steal gold necklace, video goes viral

A hilarious video showing a large number of ants stealing a gold necklace is viral across social media platforms.
Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forestry Service shared the viral video on the microblogging social media application Twitter. The seven-second clip showed a large number of insects with tremendous teamwork and going away with the gold necklace.
Tiny gold smugglers 😀😀
The question is,under which section of IPC they can be booked? pic.twitter.com/IAtUYSnWpv
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2022
The video has more than 150,000 views. It has over 5,000 likes and 600 retweets.
The IFS official jokingly asked which charges should be filed against them. Social media users came up with some hilarious replies.
Sec ANT420
— Mani varman (@manivarmangreen) June 28, 2022
When Ants become Ant-i socials nd involve in gold robbery..😬
— SakhtLadki (@Romi194) June 28, 2022
First we need to find the mastermind of the crime.
— Prince Krishna (@IPrinceKrishna) June 28, 2022
Why are they taking gold chain. Is it dipped in sugar or honey
— Jayasri Benkal (@BenkalJayasri) June 28, 2022
It is pertinent to mention that ants are known for their strength which helps them in lifting heavy and large objects. The video is proof of it.