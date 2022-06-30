Friday, July 1, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Ants steal gold necklace, video goes viral

test

A hilarious video showing a large number of ants stealing a gold necklace is viral across social media platforms.

Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forestry Service shared the viral video on the microblogging social media application Twitter. The seven-second clip showed a large number of insects with tremendous teamwork and going away with the gold necklace.


The video has more than 150,000 views. It has over 5,000 likes and 600 retweets.

Related – Video of ants building a bridge to attack wasp’s nest goes viral

The IFS official jokingly asked which charges should be filed against them. Social media users came up with some hilarious replies.

It is pertinent to mention that ants are known for their strength which helps them in lifting heavy and large objects. The video is proof of it.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.