Five saved after accident thanks to Apple’s Car Crash detection feature

Five people were rescued after an accident in Canada thanks to the Car Crash detection feature in an Apple Watch.

Apple Computers had introduced the Car Crash detection feature in iPhone Apple Watch in 2022. A sensor in the device alerts emergency services about the mishaps.

A report by the United States news agency KTLA 5 stated that a car, carrying five people, crashed into a tree on 15 Freeway at Jurupa Avenue in Ontario, San Bernardino.

The feature informed the California Highway Patrol (CHP). An offical told media that responders found a single vehicle crashed into a tree.

The affected passengers were transported to medical centre for treatment as quickly as possible. Two passengers sustained injuries.

It is not the first time people have been rescue because of the technology. A couple got rescued after a car accident.

It is pertinent to mention that The feature is compatible in iPhone 14 series, iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra, including Watch Ultra 2.

