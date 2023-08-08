Areej Mohyudin slays the basics in new post: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Areej Mohyudin slayed the all-black casual attire in her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, Areej Mohyudin treated her social followers with some stunning pictures from her candid shoot in the parking lot of a building.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

“-walk towards the good in life and one day you’ll arrive,” read the caption on the blurred four-picture gallery, which sees the rising actor in a basic attire comprising of a solid black t-shirt and matching trousers. The celebrity sported a simple pair of slip-ons and ditched all sorts of accessories and makeup for the casual look.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral pictures with likes and lovely compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohyudin is currently being seen in season 2 of the drama serial ‘Bandish’, alongside A-list actors Sania Saeed, Affan Waheed, Amna Ilyas and child star Hoorain.

The supernatural horror series, co-written by Syed Nabeel & Shahid Nizami and directed by Aabis Raza, airs every Friday in prime time on ARY Digital.

Moreover, Mohyudin also played the lead character of Beena in the recently ended play ‘Meray Hi Rehna’.

Washma Fatima brings smiles with latest post