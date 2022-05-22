VIRAL: Arijit Singh to tour Pakistan in future

Indian singer Arijit Singh announced he will be touring Pakistan for the first time in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood singer is popular in Pakistan and India both.

His Pakistani fans cheered when he expressed his interest in visiting Pakistan during a concert in Houston city of Texas state in the United States.

This one is for Pakistani fans!

‘I will come to Pakistan”, said #ArijitSingh at recent concert. Indeed music has no boundaries.#ArijitSinghLive pic.twitter.com/H5mqXGL911 — Arijit Singh Updates (@ArijitUpdates) May 21, 2022

Here’s how social media reacted to the announcement.

Today in a live concert Arijit Singh promised his frenzy fans to visit Pakistan. Intensely waiting for you also the biggest fan of your songs.

Separated by border, united by music.🌚❤️ — 💫نمرہ مغل (@nimramughal55) May 22, 2022

You are welcome in Pakistan 🇵🇰.

We have great admirers of great Arijit Singh.

Tim hi tou ho.

Happy 😄 — Muhammad Ali (@Muhamma62720916) May 22, 2022

Can’t wait to see Arijit Singh in Pakistan 🤩🥺♥️ — Rajesh Kumar (@RajeshKumar291) May 22, 2022

He has always heaped praise and showed respect to Pakistani artists. He previously called Atif Aslam and Shafqat Amanat Ali two of his favourite musicians.

The singer can sing songs in Sufi, Western classical music, Rabindra Sangeet, Pop, EDM, Ghazals and Indian classical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

He has sung songs for superhit Bollywood films such as Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Queen, Badlapur, NH10, Dangal and others.

The musician is a six-time Filmfare Award winner and has a National Film Award to his name.

Moreover, Arijit Singh has been a winner of the Filmfare Awards East, Filmfare Awards South, IIFA Awards, Guild Awards, GiMA Awards, Mirchi Music Awards, Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards and Stardust Awards as well.

