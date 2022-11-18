Asim Azhar’s lovely picture with Merub Ali goes viral

Picture of singer Asim Azhar and his fiance Merub Ali is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Asim Azhar shared the viral picture on his Instagram account. He called her his “support system”. The picture got millions of likes on the picture and video-sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The heartwarming clip of the celebrity duo got millions of likes from netizens. Instagram users took to the comment section to show their love towards the lovely couple.

The singer-actor duo, last seen together in the blockbuster serial “Sinf-e-Aahan” have been childhood friends and often made public appearances before making their relationship official.

The celebrity announced their engagement on social media earlier this year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles.

They wrote, “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

It is pertinent to mention that they Asim Azhar and Merub Ali share pictures and videos of them together.

Earlier, a video of them celebrating Pakistan’s thrilling win against India in Asia Cup 2022 is going viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The viral video showed the couple erupting in joy after batter Iftikhar scored the winning runs in the arch-rivals’ Super 4 stage match.

