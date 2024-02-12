Horrific video: Two shot dead in salon

A horrific video of two men getting shot dead in a salon in India’s capital New Delhi is going viral on the social media X (formerly Twitter).

The horrific video showed the assailants, Sanjeev Dahiya alias Sanju and Harsh, barging into the salon in Najafgarh area and opening fire.

The heartwrenching footage showed his victim pleading with the attacker. However, his plea fell on deaf ears as the assailant shot him in the head on point-blank rage.

We could also see the the staff running away out of fear.

Indian media reported that the victims were identified as Indira Ashish and Sonu. A senior police official, speaking about the incident, said the attackers were identified as efforts are underway to arrest them.

“The two accused have been identified as Sanjeev Dahiya alias Sanju and Harsh alias Chintu, who shot dead Ashish and Sonu inside a hair salon on Friday evening,” the police officer was quoted saying in the report.

Police believe that the incident took place because of personal enmity over a social media post.

“Prima facie appears to be a case of personal enmity, which ensued over an abusive social media post. But the exact reason behind the bloodbath will be ascertained once the accused are arrested,” the policeman said.

Sanjeev Dahiya is said to be a lawyer in a Delhi court, whereas his alleged partner-in-crime Harsh is gangster Yogesh Tunda’s brother. The criminal was released on bail.

