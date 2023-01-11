VIRAL: Audi Runs Over Security Guard During Fight

An Audi driver ran over and injured a 23-year-old security guard at a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad City, India. The incident, reported from Sector 10, Vasundhara came to the fore after two videos of the incident got viral on social media.

According to the Indian police report, a man Kusagra Sagar went to drop his sister named Indu Sagar at her In-laws’ house. The in-laws’ got furious over a dowry dispute and started beating Kusagra and his family, said ACP Swatantra Singh.

Kusagra’s Audi car was apparently damaged by Indu’s in-laws. While going out of the place with their car, they (the Sagars) runs over the car on guard standing in the way.

At least two videos of the incident surfaced on Twitter.

It can be clearly seen in the first video that the family was sitting in the car when the vehicle being allegedly attacked by someone from outside with wielding sticks, the attacking persons are believed to be the in-laws’ of Indu Sagar.

Video 1

UP के गाजियाबाद में रिश्तेदारों में विवाद। लड़के वालों ने लड़की पक्ष की ऑडी कार तोड़ी। pic.twitter.com/4RcwShjTpX — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) January 10, 2023

In the second video which was captured by a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) showed that the car driver speeding in order to escape the mob and running over the guard in the process.

Video 2

हमले से बचकर भाग रहे ऑडी सवार युवकों ने बैरियर तोड़ा, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को कुचला। pic.twitter.com/8QnrwdgcOp — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) January 10, 2023

According to the reports of Indian media, guard has been identified as 23-year-old Satyam Jha who is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital and has suffered severe injuries to his abdomen including hands and legs.

Two separate FIR’s have been registered in this regard, first by Indu against her in-laws and the other by the guard, against the Sagars. Action will be taken on the basis of the complaints, said the ACP.

The police said the Audi car driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving causing grievous hurt under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

