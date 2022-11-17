Australia’s Ashton Agar saves six with brilliant effort, video goes viral

A video of Australia spinner Ashton Agar’s sublime effort to save a six in the first ODI against England is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed the Dawid Malan lofting pacer Pat Cummins’ short deliver for a six. Just when it looked like a six was on card, Ashton Agar leapt several metres above the ground and caught the ball before throwing it into the playing field.

It is pertinent to mention that amazing efforts in the field to stop runs and certain boundaries continue to enthrall fans.

The video of Australia batter David Warner saving a boundary with his brilliant effort against Sri Lanka in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage fixture is going viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The viral video showed Dhananjaya de Silva lofting the Marcus Stoinis’ delivery for a six. David Warner immediately chased down the ball as he gobbled a stunner at the brink of the fence before realizing that he might trespass the boundary.

He, therefore, showcased astounding presence of mind and managed to throw the ball back inside the ground to deny de Silva a boundary and saved vital runs for his team.

