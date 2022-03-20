Viral video: Auto overturns after being hit by water balloon

A video has gone viral showing a speeding auto-rickshaw overturning after being hit with a water-filled balloon.
The incident took place on Saturday in Baghpat district of India’s Uttar Pradesh.
Viral: Angry Indian Doctor thrashes patient inside hospital
The 30-second video shows a man, reportedly celebrating Holi, throws a water balloon at the auto, toppling it on the road. Two people suffered injuries in the mishap, according to reports.
पानी का गुब्बारा मारने पर पलटा ऑटो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो#ViralVideo #Holi pic.twitter.com/83G9QhwHbk
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) March 20, 2022
The police said they have registered a case against unknown people after the video of the incident emerged on social media platforms.
Viral: Man plays with three Cobras, gets in serious trouble