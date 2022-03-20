Viral video: Auto overturns after being hit by water balloon

A video has gone viral showing a speeding auto-rickshaw overturning after being hit with a water-filled balloon.

The incident took place on Saturday in Baghpat district of India’s Uttar Pradesh.

The 30-second video shows a man, reportedly celebrating Holi, throws a water balloon at the auto, toppling it on the road. Two people suffered injuries in the mishap, according to reports.

The police said they have registered a case against unknown people after the video of the incident emerged on social media platforms.

