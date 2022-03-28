Ayesha Omar makes grand entry on TikTok

Actor Ayesha Omar is now on the Chinese social media application TikTok and her first post was a viral dance video that went viral.

The Bulbulay star grooved to the song Bad by the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson in the viral video, which she shared on TikTok.

“Hey hey hey!!! I’m finally here! And I’m stayin,” the caption of the viral video read. “You know it. Love, A.O”

“You know it. I’m on TikTok,” the text on the video read.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor is vocal about the influence of social media applications on one’s life.

Earlier, Ayesha Omar stated that the picture and video-sharing application Instagram does not depict reality.

She recalled an incident that made her feel as if her world was crumbling. She said her privacy got breached when a stylist took a picture of her in black and white in Dubai.

The celebrity went on to say that she distracted herself by working on her ventures. She said that her stylist Sanya Sohail took the pictures that made her heart heavy and sent her into disarray.

The actor said a person can not predict another person’s feelings and problems in life.

She has thousands of followers and likes on her TikTok page.

