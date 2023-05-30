Ayeza Khan’s dreamy Qatar trip pictures, videos go viral

Pictures and videos of prolific actor and model Ayeza Khan’s Qatar trip are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Ayeza Khan shared the visuals of her Qatar holiday on her Insta account. It showed her posing before the camera at exotic locations. The ‘Koi Chaand Rakh‘ star said she felt like royalty being in the stars.

Millions of Instagram users liked her posts. Netizens praised her looks and visuals with their likes and heartwarming comments.

With 12.9 million Instagram followers, Ayeza Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the interactive platforms. She treats her fans and admirers with pictures and videos of her personal life, family moments and professional endeavours.

The actor tied the knot with the heartthrob Danish Taimoor in 2014 and has two children. She gave birth to Hoorain in 2015 and Rayan in 2017.

Ayeza Khan has proved her mettle in the drama and film industry with her versatile roles in several superhit projects. Her work in the projects has earned praise from both critics and fans.

Her hit serials and films include ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho‘, ‘Koi Chand Rakh‘, ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki‘, ‘Mera Saaein 2‘, ‘Aks‘, ‘Pyarey Afzal‘, ‘Ho Mann Jahan‘ and ‘Thora Sa Haq‘.