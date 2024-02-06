Azam Khan’s comments on his selection criteria go viral

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan expressed his reservations regarding his selection in the national team.

Azam Khan, son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan, talked about the inconsistencies in his selection in the Pakistan team during an interview with International League T20 franchise Desert Vipers.

The 25-year-old lamented on being made to play a handful of fixtures instead of a full series.

“I have always understood that when I play league cricket, I get a complete opportunity because they know I can win them games, so they are calling me here,” he was quoted saying in a cricket website’s report. “That means either you are putting doubts in my mind that I am not good at this level, then it’s okay, then I will find my own way.”

The wicketkeeper batter added that he has been given insufficient chances to prove his mettle in international cricket.

“In the last 4 years, I have made a comeback three times and I have never played a full series, so it hurts me a little that either you give me the full series or leave me out altogether, or don’t hang me in the middle, so I regret this thing,” the batter claimed.

Azam Khan added that he gets frustrated when someone doubts his skills when he is performing with a full mindset.

Moreover, the cricketer said he feels that he is lacking something he plays for Pakistan. He said he does not feel the same way playing franchise cricket with foreign coaches.

“It is obvious that I play all my cricket with a full mindset, and when someone comes and puts doubts in it, then I get a little frustrated, because when I play with foreign coaches, they never make me feel like I am lacking something, but yes, when I play for the Pakistan team, I feel like I am lacking something because when I watch my batting, my innings, then I say that I am not less than any player,” he added.

