Azekah Daniel shares tips on being courageous, overcoming fears

Actress and model Azekah Daniel shared tips on how one can become courageous and overcome their fears via her latest post.

Azekah Daniel took to Instagram to share life advice. The actress said a person can be courageous if they don’t let fears influence their actions.

Netizens agreed with her statements. A user commented that she finds her quotes amazing and takes them to heart.

Many users complimented her viral pictures with their comments.

The actress has a devoted fan base on social media. She uses the platform to update admirers about her whereabouts and professional endeavours.

The prolific celebrity also interacts with fans and shares life advices on it.

On the acting front, Azekah Daniel is essaying Ayra in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mein‘.

The serial tells the dramatic story of two individuals who end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love while facing family and societal pressures.

Ayra belongs to a middle-class family and likes Zaid (Wahaj Ali). The latter also likes her.

A-listers Ayeza Khan, Shehzad Nawaz, Aijaz Aslam, Usman Peerzada, Agha Mustafa, Sabeena Syed, Alizay Rasool, Rohi Ghazali and Shiza Khan are also in the serial.

‘Mein‘, directed by Badar Mehmood and Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Monday at 8PM PST on ARY Digital.

