Monday, March 7, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Babar Azam spins the cherry, video goes viral

test

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of captain Babar Azam’s bowling against Australia in the first Test at Rawalpindi and it is viral.

The prolific player conceded nine runs from two overs on the penultimate day of the series opener.

The viral video got thousands of views and likes. The clip got hundreds of retweets as well. Social media users shared their comments on his bowling performance.

Babar Azam scored 36 from 82 balls in Pakistan’s first innings. He struck three boundaries.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan skipper has a Test wicket to his name. He dismissed Bangladesh batsman Mehidy Hasan in the second Test at Dhaka in December.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

The visitors added 178 runs to their overnight score of 271-2 to end day four at 449-7. They trail by 27 runs

Pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are unbeaten at 12 and four respectively.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.