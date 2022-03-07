Babar Azam spins the cherry, video goes viral

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of captain Babar Azam’s bowling against Australia in the first Test at Rawalpindi and it is viral.

The prolific player conceded nine runs from two overs on the penultimate day of the series opener.

The viral video got thousands of views and likes. The clip got hundreds of retweets as well. Social media users shared their comments on his bowling performance.

King Babar 👑 is greatest ever batsmen of his generation — Jonathan (@JonnyTheG8) March 7, 2022

King Bobby 👑👑 one more addition in spin bowlers — 🐱 (@anonymouswho_) March 7, 2022

I saw him bowling my day has been made 😍♥️ — Eshal✨ (@EshalShah5) March 7, 2022

Babar Azam scored 36 from 82 balls in Pakistan’s first innings. He struck three boundaries.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan skipper has a Test wicket to his name. He dismissed Bangladesh batsman Mehidy Hasan in the second Test at Dhaka in December.

The visitors added 178 runs to their overnight score of 271-2 to end day four at 449-7. They trail by 27 runs

Pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are unbeaten at 12 and four respectively.

