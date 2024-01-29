Aamer Jamal’s remark about Babar Azam goes viral

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal shared his views about teammate and star batter Babar Azam on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Aamer Jamal hosted an interactive session with fans on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. There, a fan asked him to describe Babar Azam in a word.

He replied to the question with a “King” emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam has been referred to as King by teammates and overseas cricketers for his prolific batting style.

Aamer Jamal played alongside Babar Azam in the three-match Test series against hosts Australia. The pacer finished up with 18 wickets from three matches and scored 143 runs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Jamal (@aamir.jamal)

On the other hand, Pakistan’s former all-round captain amassed 126 runs at an average of 21 in the series.

Moreover, they both were part of the Pakistan squad for the five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand. There, the right-handed pacer featured in two fixtures and took one wicket.

Babar Azam amassed 213 runs at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 142.00.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

The star batter is representing Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. The batter is in terrific form, having scored 120 runs off three games at an average of 60.

He struck two match-winning half-centuries with 62 being his highest score in this year’s edition so far.

Related – Watch: Babar Azam loses temper during BPL 2024 match