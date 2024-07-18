WATCH: Babar Azam cops a nasty blow from Ubaid Shah

Pakistan’s white-ball skipper Babar Azam was seen in a viral video getting hit on the chest by pacer Naseem Shah’s younger brother Ubaid Shah during a net session.

The video of the practice session showed the 18-year-old bowling to Azam and Fakhar Zaman both of whom looked in trouble while facing his fiery deliveries.

The viral video of the nets showed Babar Azam leaving the first ball, which came in sharply and missed the top of the off-stump.

Ubaid Shah was seen showing disappointment over missing the stumps by mere inches. The next ball saw Fakhar Zama facing the young pacer.

The left-handed batter was beaten on the delivery that almost took the outside edge of his bat.

However, it was the third delivery to the Pakistan skipper that was the highlight of his fiery spell.

Ubaid Shah delivered a short-pitch ball as Babar Azam attempted a pull from an awkward position.

The right-handed batter completely missed the ball and received a nasty blow to his ribs as he almost went down in pain.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan whit-ball captain received severe backlash following Pakistan’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage.

The Men in Green suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA) in their opening game followed by another heartbreaking defeat to India.

While Babar Azam’s men won their fixtures against Ireland and Canada, they failed to advance to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

The Pakistan captain also failed to make a mark on the biggest stage, managing to score 122 runs in the four matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 with the highest score of 44 at an average of 40.66 and a strike-rate of 101.66.