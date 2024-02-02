Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan’s funny conversation goes viral

Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had social media laughing after their funny conversation about the former’s marriage went viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam hosted a Twitter Space where he interacted with the fans and fellow cricketers. Mohammad Rizwan was present as well and he raised the topic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOBZZYY🫀 (@ba56.editsx)

The wicketkeeper started by asking the batter when he was getting married. The former captain responded by saying that he knew this topic would be brought up in the conversation.

Mohammad Rizwan egged Babar Azam to answer the question now that it was under discussion. The latter, who was hesitating to answer, said he would tell him in private.

Babar Azam went on to say that he comes across reports of his marriage everyday.

“Nowadays, when I wake up in the morning, I find that I am married to someone,” he was quoted saying in a report. “People start congratulating me. Then again, in the evening I am married to someone else.

“People again congratulate me. So I am already married. Now you should focus on someone else.”

He jokingly added that “his wife” is more concerned about when he would tie the knot.

It is pertinent to mention that multiple reports of Babar Azam getting married had made rounds during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

A report stated that he did his wedding shopping in Kolkata. He purchased a PKR7-lac sherwani, designed by world-renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi, and wedding jewellery.

Related – VIRAL: Babar Azam’s female fan has a request