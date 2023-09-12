VIRAL: Babar-Kohli bromance caught on camera

Indian middle-order batsman Virat Kohli’s impressive performance helped the Indian team beat its arch-rivals Pakistan by 228 runs in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

After the fall of two wickets, KL Rahul came to the crease and developed a partnership with Virat Kohli of 233 runs, setting a total of 356 runs in 50 overs for Pakistan to chase.

While the fan thinks there could be some kind of rivalry between Babar and Kohli but during the high-tension match yesterday, Babar and Virat were spotted having a light moment during the game.

As per the video, Kohli was at the non-striker’s end when Babar walked up to him and had a chat with Kohli after which Kohli burst into laughter.

VIRAL VIDEO:

In his interview during a post match presentation, Virat Kohli told the host to keep the interview short as he is very tired. said that, “I was going to ask you to keep the interview short, I’m very tired. I’m always prepared to help the team in different ways.”