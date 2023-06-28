‘Baby Baji’ actor Faiza Khan shares ‘Eid Preps’ pictures

Eid-ul-Azha is nearly upon us and actress Faiza Khan, who is winning hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Baby Baji‘ is preparing for the festive occasion on Thursday.

Faiza Khan took to Instagram to share her latest pictures a day before the religious occasion on the social media application Instagram. She asked the Insta fam how are the preparations.

Her pictures went viral and were loved by the application’s users. Here’s what they said.

Faiza Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the social media platforms. The actress’ pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours go viral.

Earlier, she flaunted elegance with pictures of her in a blue top. Moreover, she turned heads in a dashing pink kurta shalwar.

Faiza Khan, on the professional front, is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She essays Rameen, the college fellow and love interest of Wasif (Junaid Jamshed) in the star-studded play.

‘Baby Baji‘ also features Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, and Aina Asif. It was written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, and airs daily at 7 pm.