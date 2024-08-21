Baby bites snake to death mistaking it for toy

A one-year-old boy in India made shocking headlines after reportedly killing a snake by biting it while playing on his terrace.

The incident occurred last week when the toddler while playing on his terrace, encountered the snake and allegedly bit it to death Jamuhar village in Bihar’s Gaya district.

Remarkably, the child is safe, much to the astonishment of his family and doctors. The boy’s mother recounted that her son was playing on the terrace when he picked up the snake, mistaking it for a toy, and bit it. She quickly intervened upon noticing him chewing on the snake and rushed him to the hospital.

Medical professionals at the health centre examined the child and confirmed that he was unharmed, declaring him healthy. They noted that the snake was non-venomous and common in the area during the monsoon season.

A video circulating online shows the boy in a woman’s arms as a man tries to gently pry open his mouth. The man holds up a phone displaying an image of the snake, which appears to have been crushed.

This bizarre incident comes shortly after another unusual case in Bihar’s Rajauli, where a man, bitten by a snake, bit the snake back in an attempt to counteract the venom. The snake died, and the man survived with medical treatment.

Similarly, a peculiar case from Uttar Pradesh’s Soura village involves a 24-year-old man, Vikas Dubey, who was bitten by a snake seven times in just 40 days. Despite multiple attacks, Dubey survived each time with timely medical care.

The first incident occurred on June 2, shortly after he woke up. Over the next one and a half months, Dubey endured six more bites but fully recovered each time. Local authorities have taken note of the snake’s unusual behaviour.