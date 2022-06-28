Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Baby elephant has fun with keeper, video goes viral

A heartwarming video of a baby elephant having fun with its owner is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video was shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter by Buitengebieden. The clip, filmed by Sheldrick Wildlife, showed the calf cuddling and playing with the keeper lying on the ground.

The heartwarming video has over two million views and likes. It has been retweeted by thousands of users.

Netizens had some heartwarming comments over the video.

Recently, scientists from the University of Turku proved male elephants that live in groups feel less stressed.

Females feel less stressed when surrounded by their babies.

They studied how stress levels affected elephants’ social behaviour in Myanmar.

They concluded males exhibit high levels of stress when they have no friends while females show to be less stressed when they were with babies.

The researchers compared the levels of stress hormones in their faeces to assess whether sociality is linked to stress.

