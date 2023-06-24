Watch: Baby gets X-ray taken in glass tube

A video of a baby girl having her X-ray scans taken in a glass tube is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video showed baby Stevie, who has Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect, having her x-rays scan taken in the device called Pigg-O-Stat at St. John’s in Canada’s Newfoundland.

The baby had its hands in the air, whereas her mother was in splits. A woman said, “she’s in spaceship”.

Pigg-O-Stat is defined as a “paediatric immobilisation device designed for positioning infants and young children for an appropriate X-ray without significant complications.”

Realted – X-ray image shows coin lodged in baby girl’s throat

The company claims it “provides X-ray technicians the best opportunity to capture a great picture on the first attempt.”

The newborns, in the device, are significantly less exposed to radiation.

It benefits medical experts as they don’t have to come in contact with babies as it holds them still in the procedure.