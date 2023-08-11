WATCH: Baby tiger saves brother from bear attack

A heartwarming video of a baby tiger siblings sharing a playful interaction with a baby bear is going viral on social media.

Just like humans, animals also establish strong bonds through shared experiences and social engagements.

From videos of dog and monkey friendships to mama dogs caring for lion cubs, the internet is brimming with adorable videos that bring smiles to our faces.

A recent video features tiger siblings and a baby bear, exemplifying the captivating moments that showcase these connections.

In the viral video, three tiger siblings are resting in a cage when a baby bear playfully ‘attacks’, prompting them to engage in play.

Observing the ‘attack’ on his siblings, another adorable tiger cub quickly steps in to rescue and play with the baby bear.

The clip was shared on Instagram by an account named @cutest._.bear with the caption, “Baby bear vs. baby tiger.” This endearing clip has quickly become a hit on the internet, evoking big smiles from netizens.