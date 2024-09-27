VIDEO: Bangladesh superfan Tiger beaten up during IND v BAN Test

Tiger Roby, a Bangladesh superfan has been beaten up by Indian fans during the second Test at the Green Pak Stadium in Kanpur.

The incident occurred on Friday, Day 1 of the second IND v BAN Test when Tiger Roby was thrashed by Indian fans, Indian media outlets reported.

According to reports, local police intervened and took Roby to a hospital for treatment while the circumstances which led to a fight between local fans and Roby remained unclear.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing officials carrying the man dressed in a tiger costume from the stadium.

While an official said that Tiger Roby could not explain his ordeal due to a language barrier, the viral video showed Roby gesturing what looked like a punch on his back and abdomen from one of the attackers.

As per Indian news agency PTI: “Bangladesh cricket team’s ‘super fan’ Tiger Roby was allegedly beaten up by some people during the India-Bangladesh second Test match being played at Kanpur’s Green Park stadium. He was taken to hospital by the police. More details are awaited.”

A police official said that the Bangladesh fan “was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting” when he was taken out of the stadium where the second IND v BAN Test is being played.

“He was given a chair to sit but he fell,” the official said, while maintaining that the victim was provided first aid and an ambulance was called for him.

“We do not know if he was hit by somebody. We have a constable in that stand to keep an eye on the fans. We could not understand what he was saying. Probably he had pain,” he added.