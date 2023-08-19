WATCH: Bangladesh player walks on fire to prepare for Asia Cup 2023

Young Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim left cricket fans stunned after a video of him walking on fire went viral on social media.

Social media went abuzz when a video has gone viral on social media in which rising batter Mohammad Naim can be seen walking burning coals following the directions of a man, who is said to be a renowned mind trainer in Bangladesh.

According to the X user, who shared the footage of Mohammad Naim’s firewalking, revealed that the mind trainer was Sabit Rayhan who has previously worked with Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)’s franchise Rangpur Riders.

Naim Sheikh working with a mind trainer ahead of Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/mkykegJ06p — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) August 18, 2023

Rayhan is a well-known mind trainer in Bangladesh who has frequently worked on the mental fortitude of national and international players in the country.

Notably, Mohammad Naim was named in Bangladesh’s 17-member squad for this year’s Asia Cup, led by Shakib Al Hasan.

This year’s Asia Cup will kick off with host Pakistan taking on Nepal in the curtain raiser on August 30 in Multan.

Pakistan will host a total of four matches including a Super 4s fixture.

India’s group stage matches including the anticipated clash against Pakistan, scheduled on September 2, will be held in Kandy while the rest of the Super 4s matches, including the final will be played in Colombo.

The arch-rivals Pakistan and India will come face to face again on September 10 in Colombo if both manage to qualify for the Super 4s.

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup features six teams, divided into two groups, the top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super 4s. The continental event will run from August 31 to September 17.

Hosts Pakistan are placed in the same group as arch-rivals India and Nepal while the other group includes defending champions and co-hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the ODI format and will serve as an opportunity for the Asian teams to bolster their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup.