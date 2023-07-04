WATCH: Bangladeshi singer covers Kaifi Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno’

Bangladeshi singer Ankita Bhattacharya covered Kaifi Khalil’s global chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’ in a recent concert.

In one of her recent shows, the young singer from Bangladesh, Ankita Bhattacharya serenaded the audience with her soulful vocals on Khalil’s ‘Kahani Suno’.

Apart from the live audience who thoroughly enjoyed her melodious singing, the energetic performance, also featuring South-Indian item number ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa’, was reposted on social media as well. The clip has over a million views on the social platform and netizens cannot get enough of her mesmerizing voice without autotune.

Some even drew comparisons between Bhattacharya and Bollywood music legends, Shreya Ghoshal and Lata Mangeshkar.

It is pertinent to mention that Baloch starlet Kaifi Khalil’s ultimate heartbreak song is on the global top music videos list on YouTube with over 274 million views.

The mega-hit witnessed countless covers, including the ones by famous musician Aima Baig and Dutch singer Emma Heesters.

Moreover, the super hit song was also recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘ by Khalil himself, the OST for ARY Digital’s same-titled serial, starring A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali ad Zaviyar Nauman.

