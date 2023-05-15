WATCH: Barber shaves head to support mother battling cancer

A barber shaved his head to support his cancer-fighting mother and its video is going viral on social media.

The viral video was shared by Guilherme Magalhaes on the social media application Instagram. It showed the barber shaving her mother’s head. He then shaved his head to show his love and support for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guilherme Magalhães (@guido.magalhaes)

His colleagues joined in as well. The woman had tears of joy after seeing the men’s kind gesture.

The viral video has 3.9 million likes. The Instagram users praised their heartwarming gesture towards the woman with their heartfelt comments.

A user said it was the best video he saw that day. A second stated that it was the most beautiful support and he played the video for his children to show them this kindness.

An Instagram user stated, “What an amazing attitude, for more compassion in the world, for more people like that, hard to find, God bless you always for your good heart, not everyone thinks about the next regardless of being family or not, I am proud to see that the world is not completely lost, there are still good people in the world.”