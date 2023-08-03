‘Barbie’ comment lands ‘The Hundred’ presenter in trouble

A video of a TV presenter making inappropriate Barbie comments on Australia cricketer Maitlan Brown during The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 is viral on social media.

The incident happened in the opening game of The Hundred Women’s Competition 2023 between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave.

Chris Hughes was “spoken to” by the BBC over his Barbie comment to a female cricketer, Maitlan Brown, apparently. The BBC: “Well done, lad! Just keep it more discrete and off-camera, next time, yeah?! Give her one for us!”.pic.twitter.com/eIYawPu1g6https://t.co/uGkgjvYZfH — Rick O’Shea (@RickOShea54321) August 3, 2023

Pacer Maitlan Brown told Chris Hughes of the BBC that she watched the box office hit ‘Barbie‘ with her Southern Brave teammates to gel with them.

“We got together a few days ago in Southampton,” the Southern Brave pacer said. “And it was really nice to get together as a group, we played a practice game. We also went and watched Barbie the other night all together.

“We’ve done a bit of team bonding and the group is gelling really well together and I think that’s the key to success, I think with tournaments like this is how well and how quickly can you gel as a group.”

The interview told her that she was a Barbie herself with blue eyes. He added that the pacer was blushing when she laughed.

The state television stated that they spoke with the presenter over his statements and explained that they were inappropriate.

