Watch: Batters survive run-out despite falling to ground after collision

PUNE: A video has gone viral, showing a pair of batters surviving a run-out despite falling to the ground after a dramatic mid-pitch collision in India’s Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2025.

In a thrilling Eliminator clash, Raigad Royals defeated Kolhapur Tuskers by six wickets, with Vicky Ostwal playing a key role.

However, it was Ostwal’s incredible escape from a potential run-out that grabbed headlines. With the Royals in a strong position and Ostwal steady at one end, a moment of miscommunication nearly ended his innings.

While attempting a second run after placing the ball through the offside, Ostwal collided heavily with his batting partner mid-pitch, leaving both players sprawled on the ground. Kolhapur’s fielders tried to seize the opportunity but badly missed the run-out chance.

The throw came in to the wicket keeper, who, instead of breaking the stumps, tossed the ball back to bowler Atman Pore.

Pore fumbled the return, allowing Ostwal to scramble back safely to his crease. Rahul Tripathi then attempted a second throw at the striker’s end but missed the stumps by a wide margin.

Ostwal made the most of the reprieve, finishing with a match-winning 74, which included five boundaries and a six. He was named Player of the Match as Raigad Royals advanced with a six-wicket victory.