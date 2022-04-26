Viral: Young boys rescue shark stranded on Perth beach

A recent video shows some brave beachgoers rescue a shark in Perth after it got stuck on the sand and began to die a slow death, Daily Mail reported.

Brave beachgoers in Perth Australia saved a shark’s life by rescuing it from the sand on the beach. The boys held the shark by its tail and pushed it back to the sea.

The shark swam away as soon as it was able to dig deep into the water and survived a close call with death.

The population of sharks has grown dramatically specifically on the coasts of Australia, a family’s boat was encircled and menaced by one Great white shark this month off the coast of Perth.

People have shown mixed responses to the video of the incident.

One user wrote, ‘Hope it returns the gesture when one of those good Samaritans go out swimming, sharks are gradually evolving into amphibians, so watch out.’

Another user joked about if the fish would have done the same if a swimmer got stuck in water, he wrote, ‘would have been fish and chips for weeks if I had of found it.’

A third wrote it was good to see a happy news story about the predators, after a series of shark attacks last summer.

Comments