Bear eats cupcakes after crashing birthday party, video goes viral

An amusing video seeing a bear eating cupcakes after crashing a two-year-old boy’s birthday party is going viral on social media.

The viral video saw the grizzly bear helping himself to the delicacy at the table.

Rauf and Laura Majidian, speaking with a foreign news agency, said they were hosting a birthday party for their son Cyrus, outside their house in West Harford.

The bear came towards the house from the woods. The parents and adults rushed the kids to their home in panic. However, the animal had come to have birthday cupcakes.

It is not the first time that a bear has barged into a house to help itself to food.

In a terrifying incident, a hungry wild black bear, following the wonderful aroma emanating from pizza boxes, entered into a house in Ontario, Canada.

In the CCTV footage of the accident, which went viral on social media, the black bear can be seen walking in through the front door and foraging for pizza.

In the video, the bear is seen rummaging through a trio of pizza boxes on the floor before exiting back out through the front door.

Sean Atkinson, the owner of the house, said that the incident should serve as a reminder to not leave out garbage, as it can attract bears and other wildlife, United Press International reported.

