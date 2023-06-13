29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Advertisement -

Bear swims out of beach to cool down, videos go viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Videos of a bear swimming out of an ocean in front of stunned beachgoers in the United States are going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Witness Chris Barron shared the video on his account. It showed the animal making its way into the crowded beach in Destin, Florida. It shook its head to clear its ear of saltwater.

People watched in awe as the bear waded through the shore.

Facebook user Jennifer Majors Smith also shared videos of the bizarre happening. 

The videos were a hit on social media. Netizens expressed their amusement with their comments on the micro-blogging application. 

Captain Chris Kirby, speaking with an American website, said similar incidents have happened before as there are lot of bears at the nearby Eglin Air Force Base.

Related – Watch: Bear enters shop and eats snacks, candy

“It’s not uncommon,” he said. “There are a lot of bears at Eglin Air Force Base. They swim across the bay. Sometimes they go for a joy swim.”

There are countless videos available on social media, which show bears reaching unexpected places. Earlier, an amusing video seeing a bear eating cupcakes after crashing a two-year-old boy’s birthday party went viral.

The viral video showed the grizzly bear helping himself to the delicacy at the table.

Rauf and Laura Majidian, speaking with a foreign news agency, said they were hosting a birthday party for their son Cyrus, outside their house in West Harford.

The bear came towards the house from the woods. The parents and adults rushed the kids to their home in panic. However, the animal had come to have birthday cupcakes.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.