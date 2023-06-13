Bear swims out of beach to cool down, videos go viral

Videos of a bear swimming out of an ocean in front of stunned beachgoers in the United States are going viral on the social media application Twitter.

Witness Chris Barron shared the video on his account. It showed the animal making its way into the crowded beach in Destin, Florida. It shook its head to clear its ear of saltwater.

A bear just swam from way out in the ocean to shore in Destin. Insane. @spann pic.twitter.com/v033ep7FFa — Cdawg (@cbcpa79) June 11, 2023

People watched in awe as the bear waded through the shore.

Facebook user Jennifer Majors Smith also shared videos of the bizarre happening.

The videos were a hit on social media. Netizens expressed their amusement with their comments on the micro-blogging application.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water… — Humdrum Harv (@harvardheinous) June 11, 2023

Poor tired bear and all those humans. I bet one of them couldn’t resist killing it. If not hope he’s safe. — Rescue a dog today (@gydyup) June 11, 2023

What in the hell is going on in this world. I’ve worried about sharks and now bears good lord — Jon poteet (@JonpoteetJon) June 11, 2023

Captain Chris Kirby, speaking with an American website, said similar incidents have happened before as there are lot of bears at the nearby Eglin Air Force Base.

“It’s not uncommon,” he said. “There are a lot of bears at Eglin Air Force Base. They swim across the bay. Sometimes they go for a joy swim.”

There are countless videos available on social media, which show bears reaching unexpected places. Earlier, an amusing video seeing a bear eating cupcakes after crashing a two-year-old boy’s birthday party went viral.

The viral video showed the grizzly bear helping himself to the delicacy at the table.

Rauf and Laura Majidian, speaking with a foreign news agency, said they were hosting a birthday party for their son Cyrus, outside their house in West Harford.

The bear came towards the house from the woods. The parents and adults rushed the kids to their home in panic. However, the animal had come to have birthday cupcakes.