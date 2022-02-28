VIRAL: Bears wreak havoc on Lake Tahoe homeowners

Lake Tahoe: At least three bears wreak havoc in 28 homes in search of food and cause extensive property damage, according to DNA evidence reviewed by California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

In recent videos, one of the bears was witnessed entering a home in Lake Tahoe.

The CFDA, on Thursday, said that “Considering new evidence suggesting multiple bears are responsible for recent incidents, CDFW will work in coming weeks and months to trap bears in the South Lake Tahoe area, tag them, collect evidence for genetic analysis, and then release them into suitable habitat.”

The habitants were under the impression that the invasions were perpetrated by a single bear named Hank the Tank. But, recent DNA collections after several incidents, proved that at least three different bears were involved in the incidents, the department said.

After the bears wreaked havoc, people in the community demanded to kill the bear/bears that reportedly broke in through their front doors and garages to gain entry into their homes.

The department has said that killing the bear is always the last step and recommended the Tahoe residents to take preventive measures, such as “bear-proofing” their homes.

