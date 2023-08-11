Bella and Gigi Hadid has an older sister and she made her runway debut

Supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid’s older sister Alana made her presence known in the showbiz industry with her runway debut at the Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

Alana Hadid, the co-founder of Los Angeles-based clothing brand La Detresse, donned a stylish blazer and blue sequined skirt over jeans.

Alana and her sister Marielle Hadid were born to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid’s first wife Mary Butler.

He shares Bella, Gigi and son Anwar Hadid with ex-model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi and Bella a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry. They haved graced fashion shows and have been on the cover of numerous magazine covers.

Bella Hadid, who has openly talked about her struggles with Lyme disease, announced that she had “just finished a long and intense treatment” for her illness.

Gigi Hadid added that Bella Hadid would return to modeling when she sees fit.