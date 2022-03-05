Bella Hadid flaunts diamond-studded tooth

Supermodel Bella Hadid grabbed the attention of social media users by flaunting her diamond-studded tooth with boyfriend Marc Kalman in France’s capital Paris.

The 25-year-old supermodel was in the city to attend Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid, the sister of fellow celebrity Gigi Hadid, showcased her tooth that grabbed social media users’ attention. Her outfit’s inspiration came from the 1990s.

The sweatshirt was a cobalt blue quarter-zip with a blue-collared shirt over it. There was a pencil skirt with white socks and black sneakers.

As far as her hairstyle was concerned, she had her hair in long locks that pulled back to make it seems as if it were braided pigtails.

She had a small white purse with earrings and rectangular glasses as accessories with her.

It is pertinent to mention that Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid walked the ramp in Versace’s Fall 2022 in Milan Fashion Week. They have been regulars of the company’s fashion shows for several years.

Bella Hadid is one of the most followed celebrities worldwide. She has 50 million followers on Instagram. She avails the social media platforms to share her opinions on social issues.

