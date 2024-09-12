web analytics
WATCH: Biden wears ‘Trump 2024’ hat at Pennsylvania event

President Joe Biden sparked online debate after briefly wearing a Trump 2024 hat during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The moment, captured on camera, showed Biden donning the hat during a conversation with firefighters at the Shanksville Fire Station.

According to the White House, the gesture was a symbol of bipartisan unity, marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

President Biden had given his own hat to a Trump supporter, who then handed him the Trump 2024 hat. White House spokesperson Andrew Bates clarified that Biden’s intention was to promote unity and not to endorse Trump’s candidacy.

The moment came amidst a heated debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, with some Republicans seizing the opportunity to criticize Biden’s mental acuity.

However, the White House maintained that the gesture was a rare moment of bipartisan goodwill, underscoring Biden’s commitment to restoring unity in a politically divided nation.

Biden, Harris, and Trump all participated in various 9/11 memorial services throughout the day, reflecting on the lives lost during the attacks.

