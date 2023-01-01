Viral: Bike rider ‘disappears’ after being hit by a ‘flying object’

The shocking video has gone viral on Twitter, the unusual accident was most likely to be captured on a GoPro camera.

The super bike are mostly make heads turn whenever they zoom past at high speeds but the bikers have a major drawback due to their being prone to road accidents, unlike cars and trucks they are exposed to an open area.

They must drive with extra caution because one mistake can lead to an bizarre accident.

A similar incident happened with a bike rider when an enormous rock-like object struck a bike rider on the front of his head, causing him to be abruptly flung over from the seat of his bike.

After continuing for some time, the riderless bike crashes to road side footpath. This unusual accident was most likely to be captured on a GoPro camera of a biker behind the victim. Thousands of people have seen the frightening video.

No matter how many safety measures are taken by the bikers but freak accidents like these are sadly unavoidable.

Comments