Viral Video: Bike thieves crash into gate closed by alert guard

A video of bike thieves crashing into a gate closed by an alert guard to stop the robbery is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the criminals on the two-wheeler crashing into the gate and falling from the vehicle in India’s capital New Delhi. The people got hold of the criminal.

An Indian news agency reported his partner-in-crime was arrested from a park where he was pretending to be a jogger.

They came to Everest Apartments posing as municipal officials for trying to steal a motorcycle.

As soon as they were getting away, the guard closed the gate and the robber crashing into them.

Previously, a man foiled a robbery when he was proposing to his girlfriend.

Nick Anderson was at the eatery girlfriend when a robbery took place. Anderson got hold of the mugger as he ran towards the door.

The eye-witnesses stated that Anderson locked the robber in a choke hold when he started demanding money from the cashier.

An off-duty cop, who was at the crime-scene, assisted Anderson to hold the suspect till the authorities arrived at the scene. Authorities added that the suspect matched the description of a man who had looted the same eating-spot twice.

Anderson proposed her later that night and she said yes.

