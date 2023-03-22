Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Web Desk

Video: Biker nearly gets crushed between two trailers

A heart-stopping video of a motorcyclist nearly getting crushed by a speeding truck is going viral on the social media platform Twitter.

The video was captured by a camera mounted on the helmet of another biker, showing a busy road, maybe a highway with three big trailers running parallel to each other, two trailers are on the right side and one is on the left side.

A biker appears from behind and tried to ride away between two trailers but smashes his bike into the trailer in the front on the right side. He is violently thrown off the bike, hit by the rear tire of the first truck and then nearly crushed by the front tire of the second truck.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

You must be fully alert because you never know what might just appear and knock you off.

Web Desk

