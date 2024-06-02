Caught On Cam: Biker killed in head-on collision with speeding car

A bike rider was killed after a speeding car coming from the opposite direction was seen in a viral video colliding with him head-on.

The road accident occurred in India’s Madhya Pradesh resulting in the killing of the bike rider while the man sitting behind him sustained injuries, an Indian media outlet reported.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the bike that was coming from the opposite direction slipping moments before the crash.

As the bike slipped, a speeding car ploughed into the bike rider hitting him on the head.

However, the viral video showed the car accelerating further and fleeing the scene.

The deadly crash resulted in the death of the biker identified as Rehan while the one sitting behind him was critically injured.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and moved the body and the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the authorities began investigations into the matter and efforts were underway to locate the car driver.

Earlier this month, at least two people were killed after a teenager crashed a luxury Porsche car into their motorcycle in India’s Pune city.

According to the Indian police officials, the accident occurred when the two deseased, named Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa, were returning home with friends on motorcycles after partying at a club.

The 17-year-old accused driver, named Vedant Agarwal, was driving the Porsche Taycan, rammed the speeding vehicle into their bike at Kalyani Nagar junction.