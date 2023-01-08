CCTV Video: Biker narrowly escapes fatal accident

In a spine-chilling incident, a biker narrowly escaped fatal accident by avoiding a collision with a truck. The incident was captured by a nearby closed-circuit television (CCTV).

In the video posted on Twitter, a two-wheeler can be seen crossing the road at full speed while a truck appeared out of nowhere.

At first, it appeared to be a fatal accident, but seconds later, the truck and the motorcycle can be seen crossing each other, avoiding a dangerous collision.

The video was posted on Twitter by an Indian Police Service officer named Dipanshu Kabra. He captioned the clip, “Maintain low speed for the safety of others and yourself, also there is low chance of accident.”

The clip, which was posted three days ago, has crossed more than 70K views. A majority of social media users have blamed the biker rider for the mishap.

One of the users wrote: “No sir! The two-wheeler is at fault. When you come into the main carriageway, you stop, look and proceed.” Some even stated that the bike rider should be grateful to the truck driver for saving his life.

Some others stated, “The bike riders should have thanked and helped the truck driver…..he just saved their life.” A third person claimed, “I firmly believe that the legal age for driving must be 25 years. It must be allowed when people can understand the value of family for themselves and society.”

