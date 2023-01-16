VIRAL: Biker’s wheelie on empty street ends in disaster

A video of a biker crashing his motorcycle into a car while doing a wheelie on a narrow lane is going viral on Twitter.

The viral video showed two women walking on the right side of a narrow lane. A biker appeared while doing the wheelie at high speed. However, he crashed into the car in front of the two women.

The motorcyclist toppled and fell down. The clip ended with him getting up on his feet.

Cuando quieres impresionar pic.twitter.com/3e9vJLp94m — El Chiki (@Elchiki_hn) January 15, 2023

It is not the first time that bikers have ignored safety rules and attempted dangerous stunts on roads only to backfire on them.

Many people attempting dangerous bike stunts have gotten into accidents. They have lost their lives and suffered horrific injuries. One such man pulled off a wheelie stunt that went wrong.

Previously, a horrific video of a biker crashing his two-wheeler into a tanker after his wheelie stunt went wrong surfaced on social media.

The horrific clip was recorded by a person travelling in a car behind a motorbike. It showed the motorcyclist wearing safety gear with a GoPro camera on his helmet.

It was a two-way road with no divider between the two sides. The man attempted a wheelie stunt as he drove his motorbike on its rear tyre with the front tyre up in the air.

The man then lost control of the motorbike as he lands back on both his tyres and crashes into a tanker’s tyre on the other side.

