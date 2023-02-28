Viral: Bird becomes friend with man who saved its life

In a rare and heartwarming video that went viral within no time, a bird became friends with a man who saved its life.

People keep pets and there is a strong loving bond between them but that comes after keeping them and taking care of them for some time.

This man identified as Mohammad Arif, hailing from the state of Uttar Pradesh befriended a Stork after rescuing and saving its life.

The Stork is now living with the man and his family for a year now and it follows the man wherever he goes.

The footage shared online shows the man riding a bike in a village and the Stork is flying beside him, following him on the road.

