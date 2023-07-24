Bird rips out snake’s eye in fierce fight, video goes viral

A frightening video of a bird ripping out a snake’s eye while trying to escape its attack is going viral on social media.

The viral video was shared on the visual-sharing application Instagram. It showed the bird attacking the wounded snake, whose blood was oozing out of the eye socket.

The viral video has over 330,000 likes. Netizens had different reactions to it.

A netizen wrote, “Dang snakes starting to get soft out here lol.” A second called it a “deleted scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets”.

A third commented, “Shame that’s quiet sad. I know it’s nature but still sad to watch. What a sighting.”

A fourth Instagrammer wrote, “Dino siblings going at it.”

According to a user, the bird was a grey-headed Bushshrike attacking a Boomslang snake. He called them “ferocious birds that will eat just about anything they can get their beaks on.”

It is not the first time that snakes have been severely injured by birds. Earlier, a video of a woodpecker fiercely fighting a snake went viral.

The clip was originally shared on YouTube in 2016 by Discovery Channel Southeast Asia. In the video, it seems normal as a woodpecker is pecking a tree hollow. But suddenly, a snake comes out of the hollow, where the bird’s nest is.

The green snake furiously attacks the woodpecker who’s pecking it with its beak to fight it and get it out of her nest.

The snake continues to steal the woodpecker’s eggs from her nest to eat them, but even after being attacked, the bird doesn’t give up and puts up a fight.

In the end, the snake can be seen grabbing the woodpecker and trying to kill it.