Bird stalks cat in ‘James Bond’ style, video goes viral

A funny video of a bird stalking a cat in James Bond style is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video sees the following the cat. The bird turned back and pretended as it was not stalking the feline which it turned towards the bird.

The funny clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The video has over 55,000 views and thousands of likes.

After watching James Bond movies… pic.twitter.com/ALW0sRw9cy — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 5, 2022

Here’s what social media had to say.

Size doesn’t matter,all what matters is courage 😂 — J Jeelani K (@JJeelaniK) June 5, 2022

Wow! Looks like that the cute bird has a sly sense of humor. 😊🙄🙂👌🏽 — JD (@Jaydeep46640597) June 5, 2022

Tera peecha na chodunga soniye 🥰🥰 — Simran Kakkar (@SimranKakkar9) June 5, 2022

It’s often seen that a cat, in most parts of the world, will not be the best of friends with a little birdie.

For humans, cats might seem adorable balls of fur and birds chirpy little ones, but cut to the animal kingdom, cats are the ferocious giants these squeaky, feathered little souls are generally seen saving themselves from.

A cute video of a cat patting the head of a bird peacefully has stunned users on the internet, because of its rare sight and cuteness in the animals expressions as well.

